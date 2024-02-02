Derrick White deserves to be in Indy!

The Boston Celtics are sending two players to Indianapolis for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, but guard Derrick White isn't among them.

White, who's started every game he's played for the C's this season, has been hearing plenty of All-Star noise lately. Yet he was left off the list of Eastern Conference All-Star reserves before Thursday night's matchup between the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

The 29-year-old isn't really considered a “star” in today's NBA, yet that doesn't mean he didn't deserve a ticket to Indianapolis. Here are three reasons why White deserved to make his first All-Star appearance after a special start to his 2023-24 season.

White's career year has made Celtics NBA's best

Looking at the numbers, White is undeniably having the best season of his eight-year career. Although he had humble beginnings in college and didn't average more than 30 minutes per game until the 2021-22 campaign, he's thrived in Boston with more playing time.

He's averaging a career-high 32.1 minutes per outing with the C's, which has allowed him to put up a career-best 15.8 points per game. The Colorado native is also posting career-high marks in rebounding (four per game) and free throw percentage (89.5%).

What's even more impressive is that White is doing this on a team with loads of talent. Boston's four other starters finished top-10 in fan voting and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both All-Stars for the second straight year. Yet, White has still managed to boost his numbers among stars. As a result, he's helped the Celtics reach a league-best 37-11 overall record.

Even though wins are primarily a team statistic, Boston's stellar record shouldn't be held against White. He's the X-factor for the Celtics and has led the team in either assists or points in 14 different games.

Rare two-way prowess at guard

The term “two-way player” gets thrown around a lot in NBA discourse, but it's an accurate description when it comes to White.

The veteran guard has been active on both sides of the ball this season—and the numbers prove it. White is shooting an efficient 48.5% from the field and 40% from deep. While his 3-point percentage isn't technically a career-high, the only time he had a better conversion rate was in his rookie year. That season he shot 61.5% from beyond the arc but played in just 17 games.

As for his defense, White is averaging an insane 1.2 blocks per game, best in the league among guards. He's tied for the team lead in steals and deflections per game, and Boston's third-ranked defensive rating dips from 111.0 to 109.0 with White on the floor, lowest among starters, per NBA.com/stats.

Statistics aside, White's defense has translated into wins for the Celtics. For instance, on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers, he swatted a red-hot Aaron Nesmith with less than a minute left in the contest.

Unbelievable effort from Derrick White to block the game-tying 3. pic.twitter.com/D6JSF0K6VY — Pull up shoot  (@NElGHT_) January 31, 2024

White's strong candidacy compared to All-Star reserves

The Eastern Conference reserves are made up of two guards, three frontcourt players and two players at any position. New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey definitely deserve their spots, as they have terrific numbers and have been the go-to guys at times for their teams. Brown, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell all have strong arguments as well.

Your 2024 NBA All-Star East reserves: ⭐ Jaylen Brown

⭐ Donovan Mitchell

⭐ Jalen Brunson

⭐ Bam Adebayo

⭐ Julius Randle

⭐ Tyrese Maxey

⭐ Paolo Banchero Any disagreements? pic.twitter.com/FU5xA6z0SM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2024

Things get a little dicier with Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

Adebayo's Heat are reeling and he's missed 10 games this season. Banchero has been healthy and solid on both offense and defense, yet Orlando has also cooled off. While records aren't everything, it isn't a great sign that neither of their teams are in the top-six of the Eastern Conference.

Since three frontcourt players have to make it, Banchero should probably steal that last spot. As for Adebayo, he should be one of the wild card additions, and at that rate, White could debatably be ahead of him.

The Heat center hasn't been the healthiest while White has missed just four games. Moreover, Adebayo turns the ball over a little more than White and is averaging fewer blocks despite standing five inches taller. Adebayo's All-Star status isn't completely undeserved, but he doesn't boast a flawless case either.

Regardless, White, or perhaps Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, could sneak into the All-Star Game. Randle has a shoulder issue and starter Joel Embiid injured his meniscus, opening up two potential spots.