Brown and Boston have had an exceptional season so far with a NBA-leading 37-11 record.

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly the best team in the Eastern Conference, maybe in the entire league as they have the best record in the association at 37-11 ahead of a battle against the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night. In an interview with Jay King of The Athletic, star Jaylen Brown talked about the winning mentality of the Celtics and how they have approached this season in compared to previous years.

“Winning is most important: The ego of winning,” Brown said. “So I think that we’re more so focused on that. We all know that we need each other,” Brown said. “Especially during the course of a long year, different games, different matchups, it’s all in preparation for playoff time. All of this is like building towards trying to be ready for when it’s game time.”

Brown has had an exceptional season as he is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, while shooting close to 50 percent from the field. He said to The Athletic that himself and the Celtics feel more comfortable in games where the environment is big and the lights are bright.