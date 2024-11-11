The Carolina Hurricanes once again find themselves near the top of the Metropolitan Division early on, opening their season with a 10-3-0 record.

Despite Carolina having a lot of regular season success over the Rod Brind'Amour era, they also suffered some major offseason losses. Jake Guentzel, Brady Skjei, Brett Pesce, Teuvo Teravainen and others departed, and the Hurricanes didn't really bring in adequate replacements to offset the losses, at least on paper. As a result, it seemed like there was a good chance we'd see the team take a step back this season.

But while Carolina's eight-game win streak may have ended on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche, their start to the season has been nothing short of excellent.

Below, we take a look at three factors playing into their early success.

Martin Necas has taken another step

Drafted 12th overall in 2017, Martin Necas has developed into a key part of the team's forward group. Over his time in Carolina, Necas has scored at an 82-game pace of 23 goals and 58 points, across 375 NHL games. While Necas appeared to be a trade candidate this offseason, he ended up signing a two-year extension with the team.

To begin the 2024-25 season, Martin Necas has taken another step. He's posted eight goals and 23 points across just 13 games, and is currently riding a nine-game point streak. For reference, the second-highest scoring player on the Hurricanes has 14 points.

Martin Necas has always had the tools to be a star, but it's been about finding the consistency and opportunities. His blend of elite speed and puck control allows him to move the puck up ice quickly, and avoid opponents to look for a play. Offensively, Necas' shot is top-notch with the ability to catch goalies off-guard, and he possesses high-end playmaking abilities.

But Necas has sometimes seen mixed results from game to game, where he can get hot and cold. His play away from the puck was usually only average, so his offense was really his main contribution to the team. But early in the season, it looks like Necas has put it all together.

Scoring has been an issue at times for Carolina, over the last few years. They've never struggled to generate chances, but have sometimes lost games after completely outplaying opponents simply because they can't finish. But Necas' rise to becoming a legitimate star has been arguably the most important factor in Carolina's offense this season.

Offseason additions paying off

As mentioned, the Hurricanes suffered some significant offseason losses. While they did bring in some players via free agency to help fill the gaps, it seemed like few were poised to make a difference. Early on though, a portion of Carolina's success can be attributed to those additions.

Shayne Gostisbehere signed a three-year deal in Carolina, and has been the team's top-producing defender. In his second stint with the Hurricanes, Gostisbehere has managed four goals and nine points thus far. While he's more known for his offensive impact, Gostisbehere has also been very stable defensively.

Sean Walker was the other notable addition to the blue line. While he's not adding a ton of offense, he helps to round out the team's defense group. Paired with Gostisbehere, Walker has given the Hurricanes some defensive depth following the losses of Skjei and Pesce.

Jack Roslovic has also been an excellent fit. Roslovic's numbers have fluctuated year over year, but he's found chemistry playing on the team's top line. Through 13 games, Roslovic already has nine goals, which leads the team.

Eric Robinson has maybe been the biggest surprise. Seemingly a depth add, Robinson has shown versatility to play up the lineup. While he'll bring a lot of his impact as a high-intensity winger and good forechecker, he's also registered seven points.

William Carrier is another winger who fits the Hurricanes' style perfectly. He'll outwork his opponents each shift, and can add a bit of depth offense. Then while Jackson Blake wasn't an external addition, as a new member of the team's lineup, he's already solidified his impact at just 21 years old.

The additions have played a big role in insulating the team's top talent, and most are making a bigger impact than what was probably expected.

Hurricanes benefitting from game-to-game consistency

Much of the Hurricanes' style of play relies on outworking their opponent. They'll win battles, trap their opponent with offensive zone time, and overwhelm them with chances. Despite somewhat of a new-look roster, that's been the case this season as well.

Apart from the Hurricanes' lackluster season opener, they've shown consistency just about every single night since. They may have lapses at times, but rarely do they ‘take a night off.'

Carolina's top stars have been just that. In addition to Necas, Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis have led the team's offense. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jordan Staal and Jack Drury provide a well-rounded unit down the middle. Jordan Martinook continues to be a menace on the forecheck as well, giving consistent efforts each shift. Jaccob Slavin has been as stable as expected, and the Dmitry Orlov and Jalen Chatfield pairing has produced great results.

The Hurricanes have regularly been able to count on their specials teams as well. Early on, both their power play and penalty kill rank top-10 in the NHL. Meanwhile, they've scored at least four goals in 10 of their 13 games this season, and have allowed two goals or less in eight of them.

So despite losing some pieces this offseason, the Hurricanes really haven't missed a step. Their 10-3-0 record comes as a result of each player doing their part, and just about everyone meeting (or surpassing) expectations.