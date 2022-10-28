3 receivers Bengals must target after brutal Ja’Marr Chase injury news

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a brutal injury blow, with star wideout Ja’Marr Chase set to miss four to six weeks. Chase is one of the best receivers in the league, and losing him is going to be tough for the offense.

The Bengals are 4-3 on the season and are looking to make another deep playoff run. Cincinnati made a surprising Super Bowl run last season and are now a true contender in the AFC. With Chase’s injury, it would make sense for the Bengals to acquire another wideout to add to their explosive offense.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has been sensational the last few weeks, including a masterpiece of a performance against the Atlanta Falcons. He threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns while completing 34 of 42 passes.

Cincinnati still has receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to throw to, but adding one more guy via trade could put them over the top. Tight end Hayden Hurst has also contributed this season and will likely be targeted more with Chase out.

With that said, here are three receivers the Bengals must target after the brutal Ja’Marr Chase injury news.

3. Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore is a second-year receiver that has been unhappy with his role with the New York Jets. Moore missed practice and a game but will return to action this week for the Jets. His role is expected to be increased, but if not, he could be dealt before the November 1st trade deadline.

Moore’s frustration is understandable, as he led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns last season with 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns.

This season has been a different story, as Moore has only hauled in 16 passes for 203 yards and hasn’t reached the end zone. It would take a lot to acquire the 2021 second-round pick, but he would be a great fit to take the top off the defense with Chase out.

2. Marvin Jones Jr

Marvin Jones Jr. could be an intriguing trade candidate for the Bengals as the Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-5. Jones Jr. spent the first three seasons of his career as a Bengal and is now a veteran 32-year-old. He would be a more under-the-radar addition, as he has not produced as much this season as years prior.

However, putting him in an explosive offense could free him up to make some plays. This season, Jones has only caught 22 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown. Another enticing reason to acquire Jones is that he is in the final year of his contract, thus making it a rental to compete for a Super Bowl this season and not having him on the books long-term.

If the Bengals are looking for a cheaper option in a trade, Jones Jr. would be a good option.

1. Brandin Cooks

The far and most top candidate for a trade is Brandin Cooks. Cooks has been in trade rumors over the last several years, but the Houston Texans haven’t dealt him. Cooks is a proven deep threat in this league and would make the Bengals’ offense even more lethal.

The Texans asking price for Cooks has been high, which could prevent a trade from coming to fruition. However, his elite talent could get Houston draft capital as they rebuild their roster. He would be a seamless fit in Cincinnati’s offense and make it even tougher for defenses to stop their dynamic offense.

The Bengals have some decisions to make as the trade deadline approaches. Acquiring another receiver could be beneficial in bolstering the roster for a deep playoff run after Chase’s injury.