Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase receives devastating hip injury update

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been dealing with a nagging hip injury, which has begun to affect his participation in practice. Unfortunately, it’s about to affect his game participation as well. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chase is dealing with an injury that will reportedly sideline him for four-to-six weeks.

Chase reportedly suffered the hip injury during the Bengals’ Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints after he was tackled awkwardly in the end zone.

Chase, who is not expected to play this week, is likely to be placed on the injured reserve. He visited with a hip specialist on Wednesday. The star wideout won’t require surgery but is looking at around at least a month of rest and rehab.

It’s a smart move by the Bengals to be careful with their most skilled wideout, especially after the injury was aggravated this past week.

Ja’Marr Chase had gotten off to a slow start early on this season, as he had been held under the 100-yard mark for four straight weeks before erupting for over 130 yards and two touchdowns in each of the past weeks.

But clearly, his big-play ability and connection with quarterback Joe Burrow will be missed. It will be up to the likes of Tee Higgins and Tyle Boyd to fill the void left behind by Chase’s injury.

Higgins should have no problem being up to the task, as the star pass-catcher has been a steady producer for Burrow all season long.

The Bengals will have to find a way to move forward without Ja’Marr Chase.