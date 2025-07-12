Nearly three years after his final game in the NFL, five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh is making his retirement official. The former Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle confirmed the speculated decision on social media with a heartfelt goodbye message to the game that made him whole.

Suh revealed the heartbreaking reason for his official announcement was the passing of his father in July 2024. Before he passed, Suh's father told him to “let football go” in his “final piece of advice.” As such, the 38-year-old enforcer found it within himself to officially close the door on his NFL career.

“I'm officially retiring from the NFL,” Suh tweeted. “I have so many memories to cherish. 13 seasons, 5x All-Pro, a Super Bowl ring, countless battles in the trenches. I left it all on the field, and now I'm stepping away with peace and gratitude. Because I've been preparing for this moment for years. Football was my passion, but it was never my end game. My next season is about impact, purpose and legacy. About helping others build wealth, lead with intention and create lasting freedom.”

July 12, 2024 was the hardest day of my life. It’s the day I said goodbye to my father, the man who raised me, shaped me, challenged me, and believed in me before I believed in myself. He wasn’t just a dad. He was my idol, my coach, and my anchor.

Suh retires as a five-time All-Pro and a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team. He officially ends his career with 600 tackles, 71.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception.

After a decorated career at Nebraska, the Lions drafted Suh with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft. He became an immediate fan favorite due to his intensity, passion and game-wrecking ability. Though he spent just five years in Detroit, Suh is arguably the best interior defensive lineman in franchise history.

Once his Lions tenure ended, Suh signed with the Dolphins in 2014. There, he continued his elite career, posting a career-high 72 tackles with Miami in 2016. He earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod in 2016, as well as a spot on the NFL All-Pro second team.

Ndamukong Suh's post-NFL retirement plans

Suh created another formal retirement statement that he included as a graphic beneath his tweet. In it, Suh acknowledged his father as his “first coach” and the man who “shaped” his mindset and mission. The now-retired defensive tackle attached three photos of his father, including one during his final game at Nebraska.

In addition to his retirement, Suh's post promoted his ‘No Free Lunch' podcast. He plans to center his podcast around “real conversations, real strategy and real education.”

Since last stepping onto an NFL field, Suh's social media accounts have largely focused on his family and his podcast. The former athlete has invested in several lucrative businesses off the field and continues to pour his efforts into his new passion for finance.