The Phoenix Suns got whooped by the Minnesota Vikings in Game 1 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. It was an ugly showing for Phoenix as the team lost 120-95. Luckily for them, they still have a chance to get back in this series. But they'll need to focus and show improvement. With that said, we take a look at the three Suns who are most to blame for the Game 1 loss.
First and foremost, it felt like Kevin Durant was really the only guy to show up to this game. The future Hall of Famer led the Suns in points (31) and rebounds (7). He also led the team in turnovers (5) as well. But Durant was a big reason why the Suns were still in it through the first half.
Another player that stood out was Bradley Beal. Although he only scored 15 points, the veteran guard shot 60 percent from the floor. He was easily one of the more efficient players on the court. So, perhaps the Suns will look his way more often in Game 2.
Phoenix had absolutely no answers for Anthony Edwards who took over the game and led Minnesota to a big win. He even trash-talked Kevin Durant after hitting a tough three to expand the Timberwolves' lead. The Suns are going to have to find a way to slow Edwards down, which is much easier said than done.
With that said, there are two players that stand out as most to blame for this loss, as well as one key area the team must improve upon moving forward. With that said, here are the three Suns most to blame for the Game 1 loss to the Timberwolves in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
Devin Booker
Devin Booker didn't have the best game by any means. Sure, he was second on the team with 18 points scored, but he shot the ball very inconsistently. The Suns' star guard shot just 5-16 from the field and could have had a substantially bigger day. We should expect Booker to bounce back in Game 2, as the Suns will need his consistent shooting if they hope to take down the Timberwolves.
Grayson Allen
Grayson Allen has been on a tear all season long as proved to be a reliable shooter for the Suns. But his presence was basically nonexistent in Game 1 against the Timberwolves. He didn't make a single shot and his only four points came from the free-throw line. He did rebound the ball well but he just didn't provide the firepower the Suns needed to keep up with Minnesota.
Suns Bench
The bench was absolutely horrendous for the Suns on Saturday. Royce O'Neal was legitimately a gem though, as he put up a solid statline of 14 points and four rebounds off the bench. Outside of O'Neal, the rest of the bench only scored four points. Eric Gordon didn't make a single shot and failed to get to the free throw line. For comparisons sake, the Timberwolves' bench outscored the Suns' bench by 23 points. That's not ideal for Phoenix.
How can the Suns bounce back for Game 2?
The NBA Playoffs are a different animal compared to the regular season. Even so, it's not like the Suns haven't been here before. Sure, there are a ton of new faces on the roster in comparison to season past, but there's enough talent on the team to make a deep run in the postseason.
If the Suns want to tie up the series they have to continue relying on Kevin Durant. However, he can't do it by himself. Devin Booker has to bounce back with a big game in Game 2. He's been amazing all season long so we should expect Booker to step it up after being wildly inconsistent in Game 1.
On top of that, the role players must improve as well. Especially the bench. This was a key area of concern for the Suns before the season began as the front office went all in to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in the offseason. But guys like Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon must find a way to hit their shots. If they can, that could prove to be the difference-maker for this playoff series.