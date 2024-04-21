The Phoenix Suns dropped their opening game against the young Minnesota Timberwolves and now things have gone Defcon 5 for Kevin Durant and Coach Frank Vogel's team. Devin Booker played solid basketball in Game One but solid isn't going to be enough to get it done against Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and a marauding pack of Timberwolves from the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
The Suns' loss to the Wolves came amid an injury to Grayson Allen, Phoenix's latest contract signee. Booker's ‘All-NBA' status was also discussed prior to Saturday's game.
On Saturday night, Kevin Durant dropped a confident take heading into Game Two that should encourage both Booker and Phoenix Suns fans.
Durant's Thoughts On Game Two Set-Up
Game Two is scheduled to go down on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
On Saturday night, Durant went on record with a prediction for Booker's Game Two performance.
"I think he'll have a great Game 2."
Kevin Durant on Devin Booker after Booker going for just 18 points on 5-of-16 (2-of-6 from 3) in Game 1 loss to Timberwolves. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Qy6csqLFDk
— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 20, 2024
Fans Skeptical in Comments on X
Many fans sounded skeptical in the comments section on X.
“He hasn't been paying attention,” one fan said, starkly. “Booker has no answer for (Jaden) McDaniel's defense.”
“Tell Frank Vogel to stop playing Drew Eubanks and Eric Gordon,” another fan added, referencing the Suns players. “Play Thad(deus) Young and Bol Bol. They need size!!!”
Another fan had a question for Kevin Durant.
“Why does the team take the ball out of your hands when you are hot? Same story all season!”
Booker's Playoff History
Booker has been a postseason marvel for most of his career, averaging 28 points in three postseasons. He averaged a staggering 33.7 points per game last season, nearly double his 18 point output on Saturday night.
The Suns shot just 9 for 28 from three point land on Saturday, signifying a need for Booker to step up to the plate and become the long-range shooter everyone knows he is capable of being. If Booker and Durant both light up the scoreboard the way they are capable of doing, the Timberwolves could be in for a long night on Tuesday.
If not, the series could be 2-0 in favor of Frank Vogel's adversary, Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch, heading back to the Valley of the Sun for Game Three on Friday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.