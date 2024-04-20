The Minnesota Timberwolves are running away with Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. Things got out of hand quickly in the second half after Anthony Edwards went on an absolute tear. At one point, Edwards began trash-talking Kevin Durant, and it has fans losing their minds.
This wasn't the only tough shot Anthony Edwards hit from beyond the arc on Saturday. But he clearly had something to say to Durant after sinking his shot. The Suns' superstar couldn't do anything but just watch Edwards and walk up the court.
Anthony Edwards talking to Kevin Durant after burying a three over his head 🍿🔥
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 20, 2024
When you take a closer look at Anthony Edwards jawing it up with Kevin Durant, you'll notice that Durant just simply smiles. I mean, what else can he do? Edwards has been on point throughout Game 1, and the Suns have looked lost more often than not. It's not clear what the Timberwolves star said, so hopefully someone good at lip reading can eventually help out.
What was Anthony Edwards saying to Kevin Durant here? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/So7cK4YLFU https://t.co/c7DajumSAR
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 20, 2024
Fans couldn't get enough of Anthony Edwards trash-talking Kevin Durant. The Timberwolves are looking like a true threat in the Western Conference, and Edwards' play is exuding confidence in the franchise and fanbase.
Can’t stop Ant!!
— Stevo – Stocks and Cards – (@Stevo_12) April 20, 2024
Is Anthony Edwards already the face of the league?
He is here. It’s his time😤😤. Face of the league 🔥
— LowkeySportsizRight (@LowkeyRealm) April 20, 2024
Kevin Durant was left speechless.
KD right now pic.twitter.com/gQvaIZEApi
— black F1 Fan👀 (@uncrods) April 20, 2024
Edwards might be the most entertaining player in the NBA right now!
Anthony Edwards is pure electricity #NBAPlayoffs #Timberwolves
— Vitale Talks (@TalksVitale) April 20, 2024
Edwards has really stepped his game up this season, and the Timberwolves have been one of the best teams in the league because of him. The sky is the limit for Edwards right now as Minnesota feeds off his energy. As long as he's on the court, Minnesota will always have a fighting chance.
He has every right to talk trash right now too. Anthony Edwards has scored over 30 points in this one as the Suns have no answer for him. The Timberwolves star finished the regular season averaging 25.9 points (career high), 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists (career high) per game.
Can Anthony Edwards lead the Timberwolves to a championship?
The Timberwolves nearly secured the No. 1 or 2 seeds but got beat out by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets. Despite that, Minnesota only finished one game back from both of those teams. So, they were clearly one of the better teams in the league this season.
Anthony Edwards seems to have it all. He can score from anywhere on the court, he's ultra-athletic, and he has that killer instinct basketball fans love to see. On top of that, he's surrounded by a great roster with Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Mike Conley Jr. leading the way.
Look for Edwards to remain red-hot throughout the postseason. The fact he's out here chirping at Kevin Durant is awesome, especially considering Edwards has claimed that Durant is “his GOAT.” But as of right now, Minnesota has the potential of making a serious run for a championship and Anthony Edwards is a big reason why.