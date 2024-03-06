The Miami Heat get their second straight win as they handle business at the Kaseya Center and take down the Detroit Pistons, 118-110. Every game is a significant one as the Eastern Conference is tightly packed as they were in the seventh seed entering Tuesday night.
A win for the 305 👌 pic.twitter.com/hpsDTjhyjA
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 6, 2024
Jimmy Butler led the way once again with 26 points to go along with eight assists and six rebounds. There were five other Miami players in double-digits with Bam Adebayo (18), Duncan Robinson (18), Terry Rozier (17), Caleb Martin (15), and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) who all contributed throughout the game.
Here is a look at each half included in the three takeaways as the Heat beat the Pistons:
Explosive first quarter leading to a dim second
It was an explosive first quarter for Miami as they opened the game with a 36-point period that had them shooting 60 percent from the field. They were also hot from three-point range as they drained all four of their attempts with Robinson accounting for two of them.
Besides the aforementioned three pointers, Robinson scored 10 points and was exciting as there was a play where he did a smooth behind-the-back in front of the defender and finished with a reverse layup. A lot was going the Heat's way as they headed into the second quarter with a 10-point lead.
Nasty move from Duncan here… #HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/6eksp0ckTE
— Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 6, 2024
The second quarter ended up being a different story for the Heat as they would score 25 in the 12 minutes, but the Pistons clawed back this time around with 33. Miami's 10-point lead would dwindle down to just one at halftime.
While Detroit would only shoot two of seven from deep, they shot 55 percent from the field and made nine of their 10 attempts from the free throw line.
Detroit's Simone Fonetecchio and Jalen Duren scored 11 and 10 respectively with the former making back-to-back three pointers that stopped any momentum Miami had. The one bright spot would be Caleb Martin who scored 11 in the period, shooting three of four from deep. Still, a lot of work needs to be done in the second half.
A nail-biting second half
The third period was as a rollercoaster ride of emotions for the Heat as they started out hot as they went on a 12-0 run that brought back their lead to double-digits. However, the Pistons once again found a way t0 bring themselves back in the game as they were now just down two points with around four minutes left in the period.
A huge turning point was when Nikola Jovic was ejected for getting his second technical foul. Without Jovic, the Heat lack size with Kevin Love already out which Detroit has exciting young players in the front-court. The Heat once again enter a fourth quarter in a close game.
In the fourth quarter, it became a dogfight where it was ultimately up to which team can outlast one another. It was eventually the Heat with around two minutes left in the game where after Rozier scored a bucket, he passed the ball on the fast break to Duncan Robinson and hit a huge three-point shot. The crowd stood up as soon as Robinson got the pass.
It was all about the clutch play of Butler who had 15 points in the final period to solidify the win for the team. The biggest shot was the three-pointer he hit with 21.3 seconds left in the game to put the Heat up eight, it was all said and done after that.
The streak continues with 21.3 seconds left. Jimmy Butler hits the dagger three to bring Miami’s lead up to 116-108. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/O0fFT13SlZ
— Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 6, 2024
Heat still in a groove in the most important part of the season
With the win, it's now 11 victories in the last 14 games since the seven-game losing skid where Miami was playing their worst basketball. A key to the final 20 games of the season was to protect the home floor and since the All-Star break, they have done that with the win against the Pistons and the Utah Jazz last Sunday.
They now have to go on the road for two more as they will face the Dallas Mavericks led by stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, then the Oklahoma City Thunder who are one game out of the first seed in the Western Conference. Getting these two wins at home were vital as they have stiff competition upcoming.
Still, the Heat are playing up to their strengths and identity. Though, if fans have concerns about Miami barely scraping by a nine-win team, the qualms are valid.
Even though the Pistons have been close with many top teams this season, it still doesn't excuse the subpar performance. However, a win is a win, but Miami better get comfortable as they meet with the Pistons two more times this month.