It's been an injury-laden season for the backup big man of the Chicago Bulls, Zach Collins. Earlier in the season, he was out with a wrist injury that required surgery.

On Monday, the NBA Injury Report confirmed that Collins will be out for the Bulls' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to soreness in his right toe. Additionally, Josh Giddey is listed as probable after dealing with a recent right ankle sprain. The Bulls are coming in against the Wolves with a 15-16 record. Last Saturday, they lost 112-103 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In that game, Collins played 24 minutes and came away with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Altogether, Collins has played in 10 games and is averaging 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Last February, he was traded to the Bulls as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. Before then, Collins had played four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs from 2021-2025. During the 2022-2023 season, he averaged a career high 11.6 points per game as well as 6.4 rebounds per game.

In 2021, Collins sustained an ankle injury that required surgery while playing with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Zach Collins has been productive for the Bulls .

Just in this month alone, Collins has put up some solid numbers. In the last six games, he has scored in double figures, averaging 12.3 points per game.

His highest scoring game came against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 12. In that game, Collins scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Bulls won 129-126. It was also during that game that head coach Billy Donovan decided to bench starting center Nikola Vucevic for poor performance.

Vucevic remains the Bulls' starting center, but is rumored to be on the cusp of a trade.