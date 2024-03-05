It has been a strange and tumultuous season for Miami Heat star Tyler Herro as despite having a solid season, he has had multiple instances with injuries that have forced him to sit for multiple games. It is happening once again as Herro is set to miss his fifth consecutive game Tuesday night as the Heat face the Detroit Pistons.
Now the reasoning of the injury has changed throughout that time span as it was originally a hyperextended knee, but that has cleared up and it is now a foot issue that has been nagging Herro as said to ClutchPoints by a Heat spokesperson. According to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, Herro said that it's in the “same little area” that he had in his rookie year as the injury is officially listed as “right food medial tendinitis.”
“It’s the same little area that I dealt with in the past with my right foot in my rookie year. It’s the same thing as that. So we’re really trying to manage it right now,” Herro said.
Tyler Herro told me in New Orleans last week: "It’s the same little area that I dealt with in the past with my right foot in my rookie year. It’s the same thing as that. So we’re really trying to manage it right now.”https://t.co/Hye57Pk4xS https://t.co/GpQ3tJ4zth
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) March 1, 2024
Erik Spoelstra refutes that Heat are saving Herro for the playoffs
So far this season, Herro has been averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was asked before Sunday's win against the Utah Jazz if they are looking big picture with Herro and saving him for the postseason, a notion he outright refuted.
“It's managing where he is right now and once it feels right and gets past the protocols, he'll play,” Spoelstra said. “No, we're not saving anybody for the playoffs. We got a lot of work to do to make sure we get in.”
Besides Herro, Miami will be without another integral front court piece in Kevin Love who is dealing with a right heel bruise and also Josh Richardson who is suffering from a right shoulder dislocation from the Feb. 11 loss to the Boston Celtics. Still, the Heat has been playing arguably their best basketball of the season winning 10 of their last 13 games.
Miami is 34-26 on the season which puts them seventh in the tightly packed Eastern Conference where each win matters in this part of the year. As said before, they will face the Detroit Pistons Tuesday night inside the Kaseya Center in a winnable game and while anything can happen, they only have nine wins, tied for the least in the entire association.