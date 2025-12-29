Not much has gone well for the Tennessee Titans during their 2025 season. However, Cam Ward is transforming into the quarterback Tennessee is hoping to build around.

The Titans did fall 34-36 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. However, Ward threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions. It marked his fourth-straight game with multiple TD passes, throwing just one interception during that time. Ward joined Dan Marino (1983) and Russell Wilson (2012) as the only rookie quarterbacks in league history to go on a four-game stretch like that, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean.

Ward hasn't thrown an interception since Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. But he also managed to throw two touchdown passes, leading the Titans to a 31-29 win. Tennessee has lost their last three games. However, Ward has two touchdown passes in all of them and has managed to avoid turning the ball over.

Through his first 16 games at the NFL level, Ward has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,117 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's added another 148 yards and one touchdown on the ground. As the year has gone on, it's clear that Ward is getting more comfortable playing quarterback in the league.

The Titans must now find a way to build around him. They entered Week 17 with an offensive line ranked 15th overall by Pro Football Focus. Furthermore, none of his wide receivers have broken 500 yards in 16 games. He could use some more weapons to throw to.

That'll be a problem Tennessee will need to fix during the offseason. As will finding their new head coach. But as the Titans try to build their roster towards a brighter future, it's becoming increasingly clear that they've found their quarterback in Ward.