With the Miami Heat taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, the team is desperately trying to overcome the slump it's currently in, having lost eight of its last nine games. As the Heat look to bounce back after the blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, scoring 91 points in the lowest scoring game of the season thus far, Jaime Jaquez Jr. shares his confidence in the team.

In the loss to Toronto, Jaquez once again acted as Miami's sixth man and scored a team-high 21 points on nine of 16 shooting from the field to go along with two rebounds and two assists. When asked about overcoming the team's current slump, he would say that the team needs to “look ourselves in the mirror,” holding himself accountable while expressing that he is “confident” in the turnaround.

“I think it all starts individually,” Jaquez said, via video by the team, posted by HeatCulture on X, formerly Twitter. “We all got to look ourselves in the mirror. I know I can do a lot more. There’s a lot more that I know I can bring to this team. And just got to go dig deep and find it, bring it out. That goes for every one of us. It’s a tough stretch right now, and we’re really going to discover who we are in this time. And I’m confident in this team, I’m confident in this locker room. It’s something that we’re just going to have to battle through.”

Bam Adebayo on the message to the Heat

As Heat players like Bam Adebayo are looking to overcome their own struggles, the team collectively has no doubt disappointed since their 14-7 hot start to the season. Teams have adapted to Miami's fast-paced, free-flowing offensive style that took the league by storm to start, but with the influx of players in and out of the lineup like Tyler Herro and others, it's been a slog.

“[Got to] be better man,” Adebayo said. “These are the times where we need to obviously get closer together cause it’s a very down and sh***y moment. No matter how short the stint or how long the stint is, we just got figure out of this hole.”

At any rate, the Heat is at 15-15, looking to not be under .500 for the first time this season with Friday's game in Atlanta a must-win.