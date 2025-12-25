MIAMI – After the Miami Heat's blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, 112-91, it marks the team's eighth loss in the last nine games, displaying the massive slump that the franchise is currently in. The loss also saw another disappointing outing for Heat captain Bam Adebayo, as the star spoke bluntly about the recent struggles.

In the defeat, Adebayo scored nine points on four of 11 shooting from the field to go along with 12 reboudns three assists, and two steals. Even besides Adebayo averaging 18 points per game, which would be the fewest since his third season in the NBA, he's also averaging 11.8 points in the last four contest as to put it plainly, his slump “sucks.”

“It sucks,” Adebayo said after the loss to Toronto. “But it’s part of the NBA, it’s a long season. So, fighting through whatever I’ve got to fight through, figure out how I can impact winning, and do that instead of focusing on shots not falling. Just play basketball and shots will eventually start falling.”

Adebayo has been on slumps before, but with the team slumping alongside him, he needs to turn it around fast. Though he's confident that it isn't a mechanical issue with himself, more that shots aren't falling.

“Shots not falling,” Adebayo said to ClutchPoints. “That’s really what it is, and getting to my spots and figuring out how I can get a couple more touches throughout the flow of the offense.”

Bam Adebayo said “it sucks” when asked what it is like going through his current slump. Asked him after if it’s a mechanics issue at the moment, but credits more to shots not falling, talks about getting into his spots. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/BdCtLz4X1G — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 24, 2025

Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo's struggles with the Heat

With the Heat looking to snap out of its funk, there's no denying that Adebayo serves as a crucial piece to the team, especially under the team's new offensive philosophy in a free-flowing, fast-paced system that cuts down on screens. Someone who accepted some blame for Adebayo's struggles is head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“I have to be better for him,” Spoelstra said. “But his heart is in the right place. He wants to help the team however he can. He’s a great competitor. This kind of stretch of the season weighs on him like it would weigh on a coach. He carries it. Right now, we can figure all that stuff out. We just have to figure out how to collectively come together and get a win, and then do it again, and then rinse and repeat.”

Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo’s struggles and getting him back into rhythm. #HeatNation "I have to be better for him. His hearts in the right place, he wants to help the team however he can, he's a great competitor. This stretch of the season weighs on him like he's a coach…” pic.twitter.com/KhWiehCDgL — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 24, 2025

As Adebayo continues to adapt to Miami's new system, especially since a lot of his offense has been off pick-and-rolls, he has to adjust to the team setting the fewest screens in the NBA. At the very surface level, Adebayo wants to lead the Heat back to its winning ways, as after a 14-7 start, the team's slump now has them at a 15-15 record.

Adebayo looks to snap out of his own slump with the Heat looking to get back in the win column against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.