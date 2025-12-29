As Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young had a disastrous game in the team's loss to the New York Knicks last Saturday, there is no doubt that many conversations are circulating about a potential trade from the team. With rumors surrounding the Hawks and their potential moves, an NBA insider offers insight into the relationship between the team and Young.

On ESPN's “The Hoop Collective,” insiders like Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps, and Tim MacMahon speak about the NBA at large, with Atlanta and Young being the topic. MacMahon would say that the team is “indicating that they're looking for the exit ramp” with the 27-year-old, with a clear message being that the franchise didn't try to sign Young to a contract extension.

For MacMahon, that seems to be a big sign that the “end could be near.”

A potential return for Hawks' Trae Young may not be fruitful

While the Hawks are on a six-game losing streak as of Monday, ahead of the contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder, there's no denying that the talks around Young will keep swirling around, especially ahead of the trade deadline. However, with some questioning what a return would look like, MacMahon warns that, due to Young's contract, which has a $46 million cap hit this season and potentially $49 million next year, it could not be fruitful.

“We’ve talked about this a lot with Trae. The same is true with Ja Morant in Memphis and with LaMelo Ball in Charlotte, that if there’s an attempt to trade these guys, it’s not going to be easy,” MacMahon continued. “There’s not going to be some wide array of teams raising their hands and trying to get in on the bidding. And I’m not sure they’re going to be able to make a trade that’s going to bring value in return.”

This season, Young has averaged 19.3 points and 8.9 assists while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range in 1o games. Atlanta is currently at a 15-18 record, which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference ahead of Monday night's game against the Thunder.