With the Miami Heat looking to bounce back after the blowout loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, the latest injury report does provide some concern for who's present. As the Heat look to overcome its slump, having now lost eight of its last nine games, one player who has surprisingly made an appearance on the injury report is star Bam Adebayo, joining Tyler Herro and others.

Herro had been on the injury report before, once again being out for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with a toe contusion, which will make it his sixth straight game missed, and eight in the last nine contests. Before Miami's loss to Toronto on Tuesday, Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra said he has been “very encouraged” by Herro's progress, along with Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson, who both are “probable” for Friday.

“I'm very encouraged by the progress,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “They're not ready to go tonight, and we don't have a timeline, but I'm seeing what they're doing. I don't need to get into all the details of what I'm seeing, but I came in yesterday, and I was encouraged.”

As for Adebayo, he's on the injury report with what's being listed as “lower back soreness,” after another disappointing outing against the Raptors, scoring nine points on shooting four of 11 from the field.

Bam Adebayo's injury comes at a time when he's in a Heat slump

While the Heat captain in Adebayo has been dealing with recent struggles, one has to wonder if a possible back injury has been the reason for the slump. However, Adebayo had not made an appearance on the injury report for a while with a back issue and hasn't spoken about a lingering issue.

Instead, Adebayo spoke bluntly about his current struggles and how it's just “part of the NBA,” as he's averaged 11.2 points per game over the last four contests.

“It sucks,” Adebayo said. “But it’s part of the NBA, it’s a long season. So, fighting through whatever I’ve got to fight through, figure out how I can impact winning, and do that instead of focusing on shots not falling. Just play basketball and shots will eventually start falling.”

“Shots not falling,” Adebayo continued to ClutchPoints when asked if it's a mechanics issue. “That’s really what it is, and getting to my spots and figuring out how I can get a couple more touches throughout the flow of the offense.”

Also adapting and adjusting to a new fast-paced, free-flowing offensive philosophy, it remains to be seen when Adebayo gets back into rhythm, and if that happens Saturday, with his presence being on the injury report. Miami is 15-15, and looks to not hit below .500 this season with Friday's game against the Hawks.