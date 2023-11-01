Every NBA team will have a special basketball court for In-Season Tournament games. They are all unique courts, but which ones are the best?

The NBA In-Season Tournament is starting up this week. On Oct. 30, the NBA released the court designs that will be used by all 30 teams during the tournament. Each team will have a unique court that matches their City Edition uniforms and will help fans distinguish between normal regular season games and In-Season Tournament games. The courts were supposed to be flashy and eye-catching, but some are better than others. Based purely on aesthetics and design, here are all 30 of the NBA In-Season Tournament courts ranked.

Here is a thread of all of the In-Season Tournament courts.

30. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers In-Season Tournament court is the one court that could probably pass as a normal, everyday court. It is brown and bland, and even the lettering uses a basic and boring font. The courts for the NBA In-Season Tournament are supposed to be distinguishable and unique, and this court is not that.

29. Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks went with a light gray perimeter and dark gray interior for their court design. It is very underwhelming and only avoids taking last place because the cursive font used on the court is kind of cool.

28. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have a lot of cool colors. Both their throwback and current color schemes are flashy. That makes their color choices for this court all the more disappointing. The Grizzlies went with a gray-on-gray court that leaves much to be desired. The brown Grizzly bear logo at center court is the best part about their court.

27. Brooklyn Nets

Like the previous two courts on this list, the Brooklyn Nets court is an all-gray look that ranks low on the list because of its plainness. It ranks higher than the other two because the lane being a lighter gray than the rest of the court makes it stand out a little more.

26. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have the Vice City color scheme available to them, yet they chose to rock with red and gray. The red is cool, but gray isn't even a part of their normal color scheme, and it doesn't work as well with the red as their normal black does.

25. Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings NBA In-Season Tournament court isn't bad, but it is too reminiscent of an AAU court that would be put together in a convention center for my liking.

24. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors all-black court is unique, but the lack of color makes it a little uninspiring. The “We the North' sideline phrase is a nice touch, and the brown “Raptors” lettering on the baseline is a good compliment to the dark court.

23. Chicago Bulls

The red on red court is cool enough, but the center court all-white Bulls logo is a little weird.

22. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers court is a solid court and represents exactly who the Sixers are. It is nothing too crazy, but it is a solid court.

21. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic usually have flashy colors and jerseys. Because of that, this court leaves a little to be desired. Still, it is a solid court with great center court and baseline out-of-bounds logos.

20. Denver Nuggets

It is disappointing that the Denver Nuggets didn't do something with their skyline theme, but a predominantly blue court is still something original. The “5280” in the middle of the court that represents Denver being a mile above sea level is cool, but it seems overdone by the Nuggets at this point. There is more to the team and to the city than just being a mile high. The yellow extended lanes do pop in contrast with the blue, though, and Ball Arena has both one of the best logos and names to put on an NBA court.

19. Detroit Pistons

Of all of the main color gray courts, the Detroit Pistons was one of the best because it works well with the red in the middle of the court. Other than that, this is a pretty basic court.

18. Portland Trail Blazers

While the majority of the painted court is nothing special in Portland, the “Rip City” center court logo is one of the best of all of the In-Season Tournament courts. Rip City is colored in with a flannel pattern of the Trail Blazers' colors, and it works magnificently on the traditional hardwood color beneath it.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder

The orange center court logo pops on top of the blue-on-blue court. The sideline out-of-bounds area features an orange outline of the state of Oklahoma that is also really cool.

16. Los Angeles Clippers

There isn't enough flash for the Los Angeles Clippers court to rank higher, but they also didn't do anything wrong. Using the San Diego Clippers colors was a good choice.

15. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks court is the definition of average. Nothing is special about it, but it also isn't bad.

14. Golden State Warriors

The Warriors' color choices aren't overly flamboyant, but they work. The brown and yellow surprisingly go well together. The court pays homage to San Francisco as well.

13. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are embracing the fact that they are the land of 10,000 lakes. The light blue court and white logo give the sense that you are in a harsh Minnesota winter with ice-capped mountains and lakes in every direction.

12. Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards can't be in the top 10 because the colors don't really make sense for the team. Regardless, the teal mid-court and star pattern on the sideline look incredible on top of the gray court.

11. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets court is similar to the 76ers, but this one ranks higher because of the small details. The “Rockets” lettering being spelled up-to-down from a bird's eye view was a creative touch, and the red “H-Town” center court logo looks great with a bunch of red around it.

10. New Orleans Pelicans

It remains to be seen if the New Orleans Pelicans court will be too distracting, but you have to give the team credit for trying something creative. Dark purple and neon green are an unorthodox color combination, but it works for the theme the team is going for. The Pelicans court embraces New Orleans nightlife and has a Halloween-like theme. This is illustrated by their bony Pelican logo at center court.

9. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers court is a very traditional Lakers look, but it works. Why fix something that isn't broken?

8. New York Knicks

It was reported that the New York Knicks were originally against using orange as the main color of their NBA In-Season Tournament court, and we are sure glad that they ended up rocking that color as the featured color on their court. The three-dimensional “New York” at center court is also a great feature.

7. Milwaukee Bucks

Fear the Deer is one of the best slogans in sports, and that is present on the Milwaukee Bucks In-Season Tournament court. On top of that, the blue, light brown, and neon green colors presented on the court work well together.

6. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns took a chance by going with a purple and baby blue court, and that leap of faith paid off. The court is unique and also features an awesome center court logo that says “El Valle.”

5. Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers court is one of the most polarizing of any of the In-Season Tournament courts. In my opinion, I like it. It has a cartoonish/child-like feel to it, but it is definitely eye-opening and attention-grabbing.

The Charlotte Hornets always get things like this right. Their jerseys are always among the best in the league, and this court is right near the top as well.

The San Antonio Spurs went with a fiesta theme for their court. It is a multi-colored court and embraces what the In-Season Tournament courts are all about. The only criticism of the court is that you would be forgiven if you thought this was a Seattle Supersonics court. Still, this court perfectly combines using flashy colors without being too distracting.

The Boston Celtics don't usually change things up when it comes to their appearance, but they did a good job of releasing a cool court for the In-Season Tournament. The dark green works well with the classic brown in the middle of the court. The “BOSTON” logo at center court is simple, yet clean and smooth. The Celtics traditional court is one of the best in all of basketball, and their In-Season Tournament court is right there with it.

The NBA is in an era where a lot of things are too bland. Many of the new jerseys are bland and boring, but the Utah Jazz have done a great job of releasing cool, colorful, and fun attire. This applies to their In-Season Tournament court as well. The '90s throwback color scheme is one of the best in sports, and it definitely works on the hardwood.