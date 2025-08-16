The New York Giants suffered an early blow ahead of the 2025 NFL season, as rookie running back Cam Skattebo appears unlikely to suit up for Week 1. The Skattebo injury update now raises significant concerns about the Giants running back depth just weeks before their season-opening matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on September 8th.

Skattebo, a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, drew early praise during training camp sessions for his physical play style and versatility. However, a hamstring injury suffered in late July has kept him off the field for most of August. Despite an initially positive MRI, the rookie has not returned to practice and is expected to miss both of the team’s remaining preseason games.

In a story published by GiantsWire’s John Fennelly, ESPN NFL insider Jordan Raanan shared insight on the Giants’ “Breaking Big Blue” podcast regarding Skattebo’s availability for Week 1 of the NFL season.

“He's still sidelined. He's not working on the side at practice. We don't see him outside at practice at all,” Raanan said on Breaking Big Blue. “Makes you think he's not that close to returning. Cam Skattebo's start of the season look, at the very least, to be in serious jeopardy.”

The Skattebo injury situation adds even more pressure to head coach Brian Daboll’s reworked backfield. Since trading Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2024 offseason — a move that helped fuel their Super Bowl run — the Giants have struggled to regain consistency in the run game. The former Arizona State Sun Devil was drafted to help fill that long-term void, joining 2024 selection Tyrone Tracy Jr. and veteran Devin Singletary in a new-look rotation. With Skattebo sidelined, Tracy is now the projected starter for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Vikings, with Singletary slotting in as the primary backup.

Skattebo’s absence disrupts more than just depth. He finished fifth in Heisman voting in 2024 after rushing for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns and was touted as a breakout candidate for fantasy football leagues. The injury now limits Daboll’s ability to establish a run-heavy identity to support presumed starter Russell Wilson or promising rookie Jaxson Dart under center.

New York, who finished last in the NFC East with a 3-14 record last season, continue to battle through offensive instability. Injuries, quarterback changes, and coaching turnover defined 2024, and the early setback with Skattebo suggests the team’s backfield woes may linger into 2025. While undrafted free agent Dante “Turbo” Miller flashed promise in the preseason opener, relying on rookies and unproven talent could force New York’s hand ahead of final roster cuts.

Skattebo remains a candidate for short-term IR, which would sideline him for at least the first four weeks. As the Giants running back depth thins, the front office may explore additional free-agent options or elevate practice squad players like Eric Gray to reinforce the room.

With Week 1 quickly approaching, New York’s already fragile offensive plan now faces more uncertainty. For a team desperately trying to rebound from a brutal 2024 campaign, losing a high-upside rookie like Skattebo before he plays a snap stings—especially when every piece counts.