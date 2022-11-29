Published November 29, 2022

By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Chicago Bears continue on their woeful losing streak. They extended their slump to five games after they were outclassed by the New York Jets, 31-10, on the road in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. The Bears are now 3-9, which continues to put them dead last in the NFC North. Here we’ll discuss the four Bears most to blame for their lopsided Week 12 loss vs. the Jets.

Jets backup QB Mike White easily defeated the Bears own backup QB, Trevor Siemian, in this strange duel between teams whose starters weren’t available. White was 22-of-28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. The first two touchdowns went to rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who had more success here with White than he had in the previous seven games with Zach Wilson.

Siemian, who allegedly hurt his oblique during pregame warmups and was expected to miss the game, actually got out to a strong start. He even completed 8-of-11 throws for 127 yards and a touchdown before halftime. However, he couldn’t get anything going in the second half. The Jets defensive front just frequently surrounded him. In the last two periods, he went 6-of-14 for just 52 yards and an interception.

The Bears next travel to Green Bay to face the Packers before a Week 14 bye. Starting QB Justin Fields should play next week, as he was a game-time decision in this contest.

For now, let us look at the four Bears most to blame for their Week 12 loss vs. the Jets.

4. RT Larry Borom

Chicago offensive lineman Larry Borom has not had a strong year for the Bears. Recall that he lost his starting right tackle spot to veteran Riley Reiff early this season. In this game, though, Reiff suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter. Borom was called up and was given an opportunity to shine.

Unfortunately, he just proved why Reiff was always the better RT. Borom just didn’t look straight out there, and his most severe error came when he missed an opposing pass rush assignment. That resulted in a sack on Siemian on third-and-3. To compound things, Borom was also injured at the end of the game.

3. Bears Secondary

The Bears were already without key defenders Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon due to concussion protocol. And then when safety Eddie Jackson departed the game in the second quarter with a left foot injury, the Bears resorted to more backups being called up. Of course, that did not go really well for them.

As such, Jets quarterback Mike White tore up the Chicago secondary. With White under center, guys who looked pretty pedestrian in weeks prior broke out here. In particular, Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson each scored as the Jets cruised to a rout.

2. Matt Eberflus’ Defense

Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus was known for bringing out the best in ordinary or poor performers. He is the kind of coach who has prioritized technique over having big names. Many believe that’s why the Bears defense decided to part ways with Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn.

However, the Bears are allowing their opponents to put up outrageous numbers on that side of the ball. Jets backup Mike White was the latest guy who looked very good thanks to Chicago’s porous defense. As we already mentioned, he just tore the Bears’ depleted secondary apart.

It was just another sample of how Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams have fallen short of improving the defense this year. It’s alarming, given that the Bears spent their first two draft selections on that side of the ball. Here’s to hoping they show some signs of life in the last few weeks of the season.

1. QB Trevor Siemian

Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian actually looked pretty competent in the Bears’ first few drives of this game. He guided the squad down the field, carefully hitting check-downs that set up the Bears’ first two touchdown drives.

That said, he did show why the Bears needed a dual-threat quarterback like Fields. On their first drive in the red zone, Siemian’s legs did not provide the Bears with adequate alternatives to a passing attack.

The Bears had many three- or four-play drives after the Jets modified their game plan in the second quarter. The passing quarterback did not provide enough dynamic options for the offense to keep the Jets guessing.

Siemian finished with 179 air yards on 14-of-25 passing. He had a passer rating of just 75.3. This performance only served to demonstrate that Siemian is a solid backup who will keep you in games with better talent around him. Having said that, Chicago is Fields’ team. When he’s on the field, he takes this offense to a level that Siemian just cannot.