The Chicago Bears will look vastly different in 2025. And it has nothing to do with the offensive and defensive structure under Ben Johnson. Notable changes have put three veterans on the roster bubble ahead of the 2025 NFL Preseason.

Caleb Williams already will have a new wide receiver to throw to. Keenan Allen is gone and could be reuniting with the Los Angeles Chargers. It opens the door for a new go-to target to emerge. But it also means a veteran could get pushed out.

Same with the change in blocking scheme. One lineman may not fit and enters a crowded room.

Even the defensive side features new faces. Which doesn't guarantee one 2024 returnee to stick around.

Here are three players on the roster bubble. All of whom need August to crack the final 53-man roster.

Bears WR Tyler Scott needs breakout August

Scott has caught only 18 passes in his first two seasons of the league. Seventeen of those came in 2023 — his rookie season.

The Cincinnati Bearcats standout arrived to spark speed to this offense. Despite falling to the fourth round. He even earned comparisons to T.Y. Hilton coming out of Cincy. The same Hilton who became an established Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Scott became minimally used under both Luke Getsy and Shane Waldron. Granted, both coordinators were Matt Eberflus hires. Now an offensive-minded head coach is in place.

But Scott could face a cut, plus NFL extinction, if he struggles under Johnson. Now Scott has Luther Burden III coming to win over Williams in this offense. Plus there's veteran additions in Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay to boost the WR room.

Past Bears OL starter Ryan Bates on roster fringe

Bates once arrived via trade from the Buffalo Bills. He's now nearing afterthought status at center.

The 28-year-old landed in the Windy City in exchange for a fifth rounder in the 2024 draft. But he landed on injured reserve on Sept. 14. He sustained a shoulder injury during training camp, but then Bates suffered a concussion ahead of Week 11.

Now Bates facing competition. Chicago signed Drew Dalman in the offseason to a $42 million deal.

Bates needs the three preseason games to ensure he can at least backup the former Atlanta Falcons interior star Dalman.

Zachh Pickens could be odd man out

Flipping to the other trenches, Chicago delivered big changes here. Which could signal the end for Zachh Pickens.

Grady Jarrett is one more former Falcon entering the room here. He agreed to a $43.5 million deal to bolster the interior of the defense. Dayo Odeyingbo is another DL addition via NFL Free Agency.

The former third rounder Pickens, however, could be an odd man out here. He's entering a critical season three already.

Pickens inserted himself into the starting lineup just three times in the past two seasons. He has produced 39 total tackles, but he needs a breakthrough 2025 to stick around. It starts with the preseason slate for him in Chicago.