Published November 28, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into Week 13, the Chicago Bears may be without Justin Fields once again.

The Bears were without Justin Fields in Week 12. This was the first game of the season that the Bears QB1 was unable to take the field.

On Monday, Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus spoke on the current status of his second-year quarterback. Fields’ status for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers still appears to be very much in the air.

Via Chris Emma of 670 The Score:

“If he’s ready to go at 100%, like I said last week and protect himself and play the way that he does, perform the way he does, and the doctors clear him, Ryan (Poles) and I say he looks good and he feels good about it, then it’s a green light,” Eberflus said.”

Fields has been a force for this Bears offense all season. The young quarterback has thrown for 1,642 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. On the ground, he has added 834 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries. He is currently averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

With Fields leading the offense, the unit has managed to put points on the board. Over his past four starts, the team is yet to score less than 24 points.

In Week 12, with Fields sidelined, this offense put together arguably their worst outing of the season. Backup quarterback Trevor Siemian struggled to find success, throwing for 179 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 31-10 loss.

With Fields out of the lineup, the Bears struggled in a big way. If they hope to be competitive in Week 13, they will need the offense to get back on track, with whoever is throwing the ball for this unit.