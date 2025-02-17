There was electricity in the air Saturday night when Team USA met Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Center in Montreal. That electricity exploded into a full 5-alarm conflagration at the start of the game as there were three fights between the two star-studded teams in the first nine seconds of the game.

The game turned out to be a classic and sports fans could watched the 3-1 United States victory over Canada in huge numbers. It became the most viewed non-Stanley Cup Final game since 2019 as 4.4 million viewers tuned into the game.

Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper realized that the game had everything from a competitive standpoint and it was a battle between brilliant athletes at the top of their game who were willing to leave it all on the ice for 60 minutes in order to come away with the victory.

“You can say whatever you want about fighting, but that was what ignited the game. Then both teams flexed, and nobody backed down. Then a hockey game broke out and it was a fantastic,” Cooper said, per ESPN.com. “When you get the best players in the world, not only trying to score but actually checking, this is what you get.

U.S.-Canada rematch is possible

The United States and Canada staged their compelling battle in the round-robin portion of the tournament. The 3-1 victory by the U.S. means that Team USA has earned a spot in the championship game of the tournament. That game will be played Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston.

If Canada beats Team Finland at the TD Center Monday afternoon in regulation time, Canada will earn a spot in the championship game and have a chance for redemption. If Finland wins in regulation, that team will play in the title game

However, if the Canada-Finland is decided in overtime, Team Sweden will have the opportunity to play in the title game if it can beat the United States in regulation.

Canada and Finland both defeated Sweden in overtime. As a result, both of those teams have tiebreaker edges over the Swedes.

A championship game between Team USA and Team Canada would feature American stars Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Keith Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk. Team Canada would bring Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar to the battle.

In addition to the talent level that both teams bring to the ice, it is clear that this is a matchup that is compelling to the players, coaches and the fans. If Canada and the United States meet again, it seems likely that viewership numbers are likely to exceed Saturday night's figures.