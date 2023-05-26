The San Francisco 49ers have begun their ATOs with a notable absence. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw has remained out due to injury with his thumb issue dating back to the end of the 2022 NFL season.

As he watches his teammates begin to ramp up for next season, Greenlaw addressed his recovery process as he works his way back from surgery to repair his injured thumb.

“It’s going really well right now, so I’m just waiting, I guess,” the 49ers linebacker positively asserted, per David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Now, I think they’re going to keep me out of OTAs for the most part, just because you don’t want any setbacks right now. But it’s going really well.”

Dre Greenlaw had a clean-up on his thumb. He says that it was giving him problems whenever he punched at the football. Some discomfort also occurred when he utilized his hands on offensive linemen. Greenlaw decided to undergo surgery after the season to fix these problems for him. The 49ers’ top-ranked defense may only get better as Greenlaw sets these discomforts aside thanks to the surgery.

Moreover, the linebacker also opened up to their new defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks. In particular, he talked about increasing his pass-rushing role for the 49ers. “I talked to him as well, and just based off what we’ve been doing, there’s going to be a lot of ways that he’s going to be able to just match us up on running backs,” says Greenlaw as he praises the defensive IQ of Wilks.

“Whether he’s calling it, whether we’re hug-rushing the running back, or whatever it is that he’s calling, but he’s definitely going to be sending us a lot more,” the 49ers disclosed with certainty as he welcomes the new role.

Greenlaw will have new reinforcements as San Francisco adds Javon Hargrave to their defensive line. There is much excitement as this top-ranked defensive unit only improves with the linebacker’s recovery.