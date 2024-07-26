2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Patrick Willis discussed his career, his former team (the San Francisco 49ers) and ex-teammates (including NaVorro Bowman) during an appearance on the “Up & Adams Show,” hosted by Kay Adams on the NFL Network. His frank take on whether this could be the Niners' last opportunity at winning a Super Bowl for a while might be surprising to fans of Willis and the team that he spent his entire eight-year career with.

“I thought last year was that final season for all of them to really be together, but obviously as things have played out as of now, it kind of looks like this could be the last go around. So, I’m really hoping they can get it done this year for everyone,” Willis said during the interview.

49ers legend Patrick Willis on why this could be current team's final Super Bowl shot

Currently, the San Francisco 49ers' front office, led by GM John Lynch, has a few problems that it needs to work through. First is dealing with star receiver Brandon Aiyuk's trade request, due to the lack of a long-term commitment to the wideout from the team. Veteran left tackle Trent Williams is currently holding out, and emerging quarterback Brock Purdy playing a deal that pays him under $4 million dollars.

“I’m really hoping those guys can win because as (Jim) Harbaugh used to say, when one person wins, we all win,” stated Willis during Thursday's appearance. “So, they win a Super Bowl, we all win a Super Bowl, and get to enjoy it with them.”

The former star LB fell short during his lone bid at Lombardi Trophy

Usually, Hall of Fame careers in pro football take a lot longer than eight years to author. Despite Willis early retirement, he was such a dominant force for the 49ers during his playing days. After being selected 11th over in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, Willis anchored one of the league's best defenses during his tenure in the Bay Area. However, his one shot to be world champion as a player ended in disappointment.

During that fateful season that ended with a loss in the Super Bowl, Willis played a full slate of games for the final time. His 120 total tackles, 88 of which were solo efforts, were the fifth highest mark of his illustrious career. He also chipped in pair of forced fumbles and interceptions each.

The loss to Baltimore might have been the most heartbreaking in the former first rounder's career, and the last two seasons were uninspiring as well due to nagging injuries. Nevertheless, Willis thinks that even with all the problems facing the team right now, the chance to capture their first Lombardi Trophy since Steve Young was the starting quarterback is certainly in reach. All that remains to be seen is if the Niners seize that chance to accomplish their ultimate goal.