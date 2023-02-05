Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers have been fined by the NFL for their actions while playing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Williams was fined $12,731 for unnecessary roughness after he pounded K’Von Wallace to the ground as the Eagle safety and 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel got into an altercation. The play resulted in both Williams and Wallace being ejected from the game, but Wallace was not for his action.

Greenlaw was hit with a $10,430 fine for an unnecessary roughness penalty in the fourth quarter of the title game. Greenlaw was trying to punch the football out of Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell’s grasp when he drew the flag. While punching the ball in an attempt to force a fumble is a legal move, Greenlaw’s attempt came well after the play was over and that’s why he was fined.

The Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7 and earned the right to go to the Super Bowl where they will meet the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Niners were frustrated throughout the game, as quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter and the San Francisco offense was limited after that.

When it became clear that the Eagles were in command of the game and that a 49ers comeback was not possible, the play became chippy and nasty, resulting in the penalties that led to the fines of Trent Williams and Dre Greenlaw.

The 49ers had won 12 games in a row prior to their loss to the Eagles.