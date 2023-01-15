It’s official San Francisco 49ers fans: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is now a Brock Purdy believer.

Purdy has been impressing the football world since he took over as QB1 for the 49ers in the wake of the injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Not only was he able to maintain the Niners’ hot streak to end the season with 10 straight wins, but he also recorded several historic feats that had him mentioned alongside the likes of Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers.

Now in the Wild Card round to kick off the playoffs, Purdy picked up where he left off in the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks. His impressive play in the contest even had LeBron in awe of his performance, tweeting “PURDY GOT GAME!!!!!!!!!”

PURDY GOT GAME!!!!!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 14, 2023

LeBron James actually made the tweet after witnessing Brock Purdy pull off an improvised touchdown pass to Elijah Mitchell early in the fourth quarter of the 49ers-Seahawks showdown. After escaping the defense, he found Mitchell wide open on the right side and didn’t hesitate throwing the ball at him to extend San Francisco’s lead.

It was Purdy’s second touchdown of the match. Even better, however, it didn’t take long for the young quarterback to record his third TD with a beautiful pass to Deebo Samuel four minutes later. Samuel saw a clear path to the end zone after receiving the ball and proceeded to score and pile more misery for Seattle.

It’s undoubtedly an immaculate performance from Purdy, and he definitely deserves the praise he’s getting.