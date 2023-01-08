By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

At this point, it’s safe to say this: San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy is the real deal.

From being the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft to becoming a winning starter with the 49ers, Purdy has certainly proven himself. And if there are still people who doubt him, he made sure to show in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals why he deserves the opportunity to be QB1 in San Francisco.

On Sunday, Purdy made history as he became just the third quarterback since 1950 to throw multiple touchdowns in his first five career starts in the NFL. Dan Marino and Billy Volek were previously the only QBs to do it, putting the 23-year-old in some elite company, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Purdy threw two touchdowns in the first half against the Cardinals, allowing them to take the 21-13 lead heading to the second half.

Brock Purdy got the opportunity to start after the injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, and he didn’t waste the chance he got and has been impressive ever since taking over the offense. In his previous five games–including the last four starts–he has put up two touchdowns in each game.

While Purdy did throw three interceptions in that span, he has remained a great stabilizing force for the 49ers as they maintained their winning streak.

The young signal-caller is now heading to his first postseason, and while there’s a ton of pressure on him, he has shown that he has the ability to lead the 49ers to get wins no matter how difficult the situation is.