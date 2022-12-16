By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Brock Purdy overcame his injury concern and led the San Francisco 49ers to a key victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Purdy’s effort was especially important with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance injured. He also joined Aaron Rodgers in the record books with an eye-opening statistic, per NFL Research on Twitter.

“Brock Purdy joins Aaron Rodgers as the only QBs since at least 1950 to have a passer rating of 115+ in each of their first two career starts,” NFL Research shared on Twitter.

Brock Purdy ultimately went 17-26 through the air for 217 yards and a pair of passing touchdowns. He’s been everything San Francisco could have hoped for following Garoppolo’s recent injury.

The win clinched the NFC West for the 49ers. However, head coach Kyle Shanahan has his sights set on more than just a division title.

“I’m very proud of our team and what we accomplished throughout the year to get to this,” Shanahan said after the game, per ESPN. “Our goal is to get into the tournament, and we accomplished that today, but now it’s all trying to set that up to be the best situation we can and hopefully get some of our guys back, too, in the process. This isn’t our final goal by any means.”

It will be interesting to see how Brock Purdy fares moving forward. With Garoppolo and Lance expected to miss the remainder of the year, Purdy will need to lead the 49ers through the playoffs. And although he’s played well up to this point, the postseason poses an entirely new challenge.