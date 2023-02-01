Since entering the NFL in 2010, Trent Williams has been one of the most dominant offensive tackles in the league. After joining the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, he has remained one of the best.

But following his 12th NFL season, Trent Williams appears to be nearing the end of his storied career. As he met with reporters on Tuesday, he noted that retirement is something that has crossed his mind.

“It’s a long season, and having two long seasons back-to-back, it does get pretty grueling for a 34-year-old guy like myself. I’ll be 35 when the season starts. You do kind of think about what’s life like after football. I’ve done this every year of my life since the second grade.” stated Williams via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“You do get to that age, especially at the end of the year like this, as exhausting as it was. And still not getting quite where you want to be. I get it. You get to that age. But, honestly, I’m just taking it one day at a time, and we’ll see how that goes going forward.”

Williams then finished, saying, “But I’m blessed. I’m blessed to have played this game for as long as I have. And whatever God has in the future for me, I know I’ll have it. But to answer your question, yeah, it does get a little like a rerun almost.”

Over his career, Trent Williams has put together an elite resume. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. His two first-team all-pro finishes have come over the course of the past two seasons.

Williams is still one of the most dominant left tackles in the NFL. But it appears that he could soon look to move on to the next stage of his career.