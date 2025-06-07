The Boston Red Sox are caught in the middle of a turbulent 2025 campaign, and outfielder Jarren Duran is stepping up—not just on the field, but as a voice of accountability inside the clubhouse. As Boston continues to face mounting pressure, Duran addressed the team’s mindset in a candid interview that has struck a chord with fans.

In a segment posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by MLB Network, Duran didn’t shy away from the truth.

“I think it’s one game at a time. That’s probably the most important thing. You know, we’ve been hitting our bumps and bruises right here, but I think the most important thing is just making sure we’re focused on the game ahead of us,”

That quote reflects the mindset of a player who fully grasps the weight of Boston’s struggles. The Red Sox have fallen to 30–35, now trailing the first-place New York Yankees by 10.5 games in the AL East. Their biggest liability continues to be the starting rotation. Walker Buehler’s meltdown in the series opener against New York was the latest example of a recurring issue, brutal first innings. Red Sox starters own a 7.06 ERA in the opening frame — the second-worst mark in the league, only ahead of the historically bad Colorado Rockies

Amidst all this chaos, trade rumors have started to circulate around Duran, with teams like the San Diego Padres expressing interest in the speedy outfielder. A move could open the door wide for top prospect Roman Anthony to be called up, but Duran has kept his focus on the immediate task at hand.

As Boston looks for consistency, fans find hope in Duran’s honest assessment. He may be on trade radars, but his mindset and leadership are central to any potential turnaround. If the Red Sox can embrace the one-game-at-a-time mentality, they still have a chance to redefine their 2025 season.