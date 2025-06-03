The Philadelphia Eagles have officially moved on from defensive end Bryce Huff, finalizing a trade that sends the former New York Jets standout to the San Francisco 49ers. As confirmed Monday, the deal includes conditional pick terms that bring clarity to one of the biggest Eagles roster moves of the offseason.

Jonathan Jones of NFL on CBS broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, reporting that the compensation is a 2026 fifth-round pick that can escalate based on performance.

“Trade compensation update: it’s a 2026 conditional fifth round pick that can turn into a fourth. Condition(s) tied to performance. All pending physical.”

The Huff trade marks the end of a brief tenure in Philadelphia. Signed with high hopes, Huff failed to make the expected impact in 2024, finishing with just 2.5 sacks and 13 total tackles over 12 games. He played limited snaps during the Eagles’ playoff run and didn’t record a stat in Super Bowl LIX.

Despite the quiet year, Huff still holds upside. He reunites with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, now defensive coordinator for the 49ers, under whom Huff logged a career-high 10 sacks and led the NFL in pressure rate in 2023. This connection boosts optimism about his fit in San Francisco’s evolving front seven.

The move fits into a larger narrative of 49ers offseason news, as several ex-Jets — including linebacker Chazz Surratt and punter Thomas Morstead — have joined Saleh in the Bay. San Francisco also drafted edge rusher Mykel Williams, but Huff’s experience makes him a high-value depth piece.

For the Eagles, the trade adds draft capital and creates cap flexibility after Huff restructured his $51 million deal to facilitate the move. Though his time in Philly didn’t pan out, Huff leaves as part of the defending Super Bowl LIX champions, ready for a new chapter in the NFC.

In the context of NFL trade rumors, this deal reinforces how quickly team dynamics shift post-Super Bowl — with the Eagles making moves to reload, not rebuild.