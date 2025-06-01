Star tight end George Kittle has played in the NFL since the San Francisco 49ers drafted him in 2017, but there is one thing that continues to frustrate him as a veteran.

Kittle was a rookie once, knowing what it's like to earn his stripes and learn from the veterans who had starting positions. What he experiences from it is the importance of communication and how younger players should ask the experienced veterans any questions they have so they can grow on and off the field.

Kittle had a situation occur during the 49ers' OTAs, which frustrated him as he expressed the importance of them communicating with him and other veteran players.

“For some reason, rookies are intimidated to ask me questions sometimes, and I feel like I'm a pretty approachable person so that's disappointing. But you know, some guys will ask me questions. I had a rookie today ask me what was the heaviest I've ever been, and I was like, ‘that's an interesting thing to ask me, but sure,'” Kittle said.

What lies ahead for George Kittle, 49ers

While George Kittle continues to encourage rookies to interact with him, he will be busy preparing for his ninth NFL season with the 49ers.

Kittle shines as one of the best tight ends in the NFL since he began his career. 2024 marked a solid year for him, making 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. He secured a Pro Bowl selection and landed on the NFL's All-Pro Second Team for his efforts.

This April, Kittle assured he will remain a key player in the 49ers' plans for success. He signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract as he became the highest-paid player at his position.

With his financial situation secure, he will look to bring the 49ers back into playoff contention. Injuries prevented the team from maintaining their winning form, going 6-11 throughout the 2024 season.