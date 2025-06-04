The San Francisco 49ers will have high expectations heading into the 2025 NFL season. The 2024 season was a complete disaster for the 49ers and surprising considering the team's preseason expectations. San Francisco only managed to win six games during the regular season and finished the season at the bottom of the NFC West division standings. That is a huge fall from grace for a team that had been a perennial Super Bowl contender.

Now the 49ers have new life, and a sense of urgency to succeed right away in 2025. San Francisco made moves to secure their future by extending key player this offseason.

The 49ers made tight end George Kittle the league's highest-paid tight end, giving him a four-year contract worth $76.4 million. They also gave QB Brock Purdy his first big pay day in the NFL, locking him up for the foreseeable future.

San Francisco also brought in a talented class of rookies in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 49ers paid special attention to defense and added plenty of talented players who Robert Saleh can put to work.

These rookies have already gotten their first tastes of NFL action during rookie minicamp and voluntary OTAs. They still have a lot to learn in mandatory OTAs and training camp, but there have already been some encouraging signs.

But which rookies are making the biggest impact? And which ones could have significant roles during the 2025 NFL season?

Below we will explore one 49ers rookie who is already turning heads at OTAs.

49ers rookie Nick Martin has already impressed veteran Fred Warner

There is one 49ers rookie who is making quite a name for himself before training camp.49ers rookie linebacker Nick Martin is making waves during the team's OTAs.

Martin has ever drawn the attention of veteran linebacker Fred Warner, who praised him in a recent interview.

“I've loved everything that Nick's been about since he's arrived,” Warner said during a recent media availability. “I heard the whole story about how he said he had my jersey before coming on the team… He's come in and he's asked me every single question known to man, like ‘Fred, how are you doing this? What are you doing after practice? What are you doing after lift?' [He] wants to be a part of those things, and [he's not] afraid to ask those questions.”

Warner also praised Martin for his athletic ability, which is already apparent despite the lack of intensity at practices this early in the offseason.

“I've seen the athletic ability flash already on the field in the way that he closes space really quickly,” Warner added. “He already has the great mindset of wanting to learn, so I'm really happy with where he's at.”

The 49ers selected Martin in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Martin is a two-year starter who missed most of the 2024 season with a significant knee injury. He is a somewhat risky pick because of his recent injury, but he brings fantastic tackle production with him.

The 49ers must be glad to have a linebacker like Martin to build around for the future.

What role with rookie Nick Martin have in 49ers defense in 2025?

But how quickly will Martin actually make an impact on Sundays?

He could beginning making plays as early at Week 1.

Martin is currently projected to take over Dre Greenlaw's spot in the starting lineup after he left in free agency.

This starting spot is not guaranteed of course, nothing is in the NFL. But there is little competition in the way to prevent Martin from winning a training camp battle for the job.

The 49ers expect great things from Martin. Not only should he be a Week 1 starter, but he also has the potential to take over the green dot from Fred Warner from time to time.

Warner signed a three-year extension earlier this offseason, so there will be no need for Martin to play middle linebacker anytime soon. But it is still good to see that the 49ers have a backup plan in place.

San Francisco will give Martin plenty more reps during training camp and the preseason to prepare him for his new role.

49ers fans should keep an eye on Martin's development throughout the summer.