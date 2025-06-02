The San Francisco 49ers never found their footing last season, underachieving on both sides of the ball and weathering injuries all throughout their roster. Perhaps the best way to sum up the 6-11, last-place campaign is to say they lacked an identity. One does not expect such a problem to plague the Kyle Shanahan-coached squad. A minuscule Christian McCaffrey sample size definitely hurt the Niners in that regard.

Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo each averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in 2024-25, but a deep backfield cannot replicate the invaluable versatility the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year provides. He played in just four games due to bilateral Achilles tendinitis and a knee injury. Heath is always a question when it comes to McCaffrey, and that concern is only amplified as he approaches his 29th birthday (June 7).

Although San Francisco is elated to see the star running back on the practice field for organized team activities, the franchise and city needs him to eventually recapture his top form. It is a big ask considering his injury history and age, but the splendid rusher and pass-catcher is arguably Shanahan's best hope at revitalizing an offense riddled with uncertainty. He is not quite at that level yet, however.

“This past week at OTAs, McCaffrey still didn't seem that have the fifth gear that made him so special when he was younger,” Grant Cohn of San Francisco 49ers On SI writes. “He used to reach his top speed effortlessly — now, he has to strain and drive his knees harder.”

Can Christian McCaffrey hold off Father Time and help the 49ers bounce back?

The three-time First-Team All-Pro has accumulated considerable wear-and-tear over his eight-year NFL career. It could take him longer to shake off the rust and reclaim his explosiveness. Heck, there is no guarantee he ever fully gets it back. Though, if Christian McCaffrey can offer reliable production for the majority of the 2025-26 campaign, quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers could re-establish themselves as a force in the NFC.

San Francisco's focus is on getting its most important contributors ready for NFL action. McCaffrey and the franchise are eager to put last year behind them, and if they can, good vibes should fill the Bay Area once again.