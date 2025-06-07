Washington Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen has a big fan, who is in awe of her play. Fellow Mystics rookie Sonia Citron is tipping her cap to her teammate.

“I literally can’t say enough good things about her.”@WashMystics guard Sonia Citron praises fellow rookie Kiki Iriafen for her dominant play this season. Listen to WNBA Central with @sportsiren today from 1-2pm ET! pic.twitter.com/teBcmOJjPA — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Kiki is absolutely amazing. I tell everybody this. She's an amazing player but an even better person,” Citron said in an interview on Siriux XM. “To play alongside her, I love it.”

Citron said Iriafen commands the paint quite well for a rookie.

“She's playing the best, biggest, strongest post players in the world,” Citron added. “She's just so skilled, mobile, strong athletic.”

The Mystics are getting big minutes so far from these two rookies. Washington has a 3-6 record this year, after losing to the New York Liberty on Thursday.

Citron played her college ball at Notre Dame, while Iriafen went to Stanford and USC. Both were first round selections for Washington in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The Mystics are relying heavily on their rookies this season

Citron and Iriafen are logging heavy minutes this campaign, as the two players are among the top three in minutes played this season for the club.

Iriafen leads the team in rebounds. She is averaging 9.9 boards a game so far this season. Iriafen also has a scoring average of 14.9 points per game. She was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month in May.

Right behind her in that scoring category is Citron. Citron is averaging 14 points a game for the Mystics. Both players have started all of the team's games this year.

Citron is not the only person praising Iriafen this year. New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello is also a believer in the Mystics rookie. The Liberty have played the Mystics twice this season already.

“I've been really, really impressed with her game, to be quite honest,” Brondello said of Iriafen, per the Washington Post.

The Mystics are on a three-game losing streak. Washington will try to snap it when it plays its next game on Sunday against Connecticut.