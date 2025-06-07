The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't get the result they were looking for on Friday night, as they suffered a 5-0 loss at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals, but it was still an enjoyable night for one player wearing blue, and that was Tommy Edman. That was because the veteran utilityman received quite the reception from Cardinals fans as he made his return to town for the first time since his departure.

Edman spent the first five seasons of his career with St. Louis, and he turned himself into a versatile defender who was the table setter for the team's lineup. After missing the first few months of the 2024 season with a wrist injury, though, Edman was dealt to the Dodgers, where he ended up helping them win the World Series. In his return to Busch Stadium, Edman received a standing ovation from fans, and it was clear the moment meant a lot to him.

“It was really cool,” Edman said of the reception from Cardinals fans. “Just to get recognized after playing for this team for a number of years, it was a really special moment for me, for sure. I’m very grateful for everybody who showed up today.”

Tommy Edman starring for Dodgers after Cardinals departure

Edman was a bit of a forgotten man given his lengthy injury, but he ended up playing a huge role in the Dodgers World Series run last year. Edman won NLCS MVP after he posted a .407 batting average with one home run and 11 runs batted in over the six-game series, and a short time later, he'd win the first championship of his career when L.A. took down the New York Yankees.

In 2025, Edman has manned second base for the Dodgers, and he's remained a solid contributor, hitting .242 with nine home runs and 29 runs batted in. It's clear he managed to make an impact during his time with the Cardinals, but now, he's focused on finding a way to help Los Angeles in their quest to repeat as champions after their victory in 2024.