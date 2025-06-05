Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa both went to Ohio State before wreaking havoc in the NFL, but have not shared a field since high school. However, when the latter was released by the Los Angeles Chargers early in the 2025 offseason, the former briefly believed the San Francisco 49ers might be interested in adding his brother to their defense.

Nick Bosa, 27, subtly referenced a phone call that piqued his interest in re-teaming up with his brother when speaking to reporters after the 49ers' OTAs. However, the defensive end said the dream lasted just “five minutes” before Joey Bosa, 29, signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

“Maybe for five minutes on the phone with — maybe I can't say that… maybe for a moment,” Nick Bosa said, via 49ers on NBCS.

Nick Bosa admits there was a moment this offseason where he thought his brother Joey might join him on the 49ers 😳 pic.twitter.com/ThzjhWyFuR — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bosa brothers missed each other by a year at Ohio State. Joey Bosa led the Buckeyes' defense from 2013 to 2015 before declaring early for the 2016 NFL Draft. Nick Bosa committed to following in his sibling's footsteps just months before watching Joey go No. 3 overall to the Chargers.

Nick would also spend just three seasons in Columbus before declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft, where the 49ers took him at No. 2. The brothers' success in college immediately translated to the next level, where both have since become five-time Pro Bowlers.

49ers' defense endured offseason overhaul

They did not land Joey Bosa in free agency, but the 49ers spent a lot of time and effort on improving their defense. After a down year in 2024, San Francisco wasted no time turning its entire roster on its head.

The 49ers' defense could have used Joey Bosa's help, particularly given their roster overhaul in the 2025 offseason. San Francisco released Leonard Floyd in March, despite the veteran finishing second on the team with 8.5 sacks in 2024. They subsequently drafted Mykel Williams early in the 2025 NFL Draft to replace his production alongside Nick Bosa.

San Francisco also traded for former New York Jets star Bryce Huff in early June. Huff reunites with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, whom he played for on the Jets in 2023. His presence adds another pass-rushing presence to the team, which previously lacked depth behind Bosa.