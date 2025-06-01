When Tyreek Hill bluntly requested a trade at the end of the 2024 season, it seemed like a storyline that would dominate the offseason. But after he rescinded the comment, the narrative quickly faded away. However, with the NFL offseason hitting the June 1 landmark, the discussions are back on the front page, with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers singled out as teams who should consider sending the Miami Dolphins an offer.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier previously stated he is not actively looking to trade Hill, but would not be opposed to fielding offers. By Hill staying on Miami's roster past June 1, his 2025 dead cap hit lessens to just $12.728 million, with the rest of his $28 million fully guaranteed salary affecting 2026.

If a team is willing to consider calling Grier for Hill, it should be one of the Bills, 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans or Los Angeles Chargers, according to NBC Sports' Mike Florio.

“The contenders that should at least ponder whether Hill can help get them over the top include the Ravens, Texans, Chargers and 49ers,” Florio wrote. “The Bills should think about it, too. However, the Dolphins may not be interested in helping Buffalo get back to a Super Bowl.”

In his previous comments, Grier said he might be interested in listening to an offer that included “two first-round picks.” The asking price is high, considering George Pickens was recently dealt for a third and fifth-round pick, and DK Metcalf was traded for a third-rounder two months before.

Should Bills or 49ers seek Tyreek Hill trade?

However, Florio's point regarding the Bills and 49ers pursuing Hill is interesting. Both teams could use help at wideout, particularly with San Francisco trading Deebo Samuel in the offseason.

Buffalo might be particularly inclined to acquire a player like Hill with whom Josh Allen can work. Since Stefon Diggs left in 2024, the Bills' offense has lacked a true top receiver. They attempted to solve the issue by trading for Amari Cooper at the 2024 deadline, but the once-elite wideout was nothing but a shell of himself.

In a slightly different position, the 49ers boast one of the deepest receiving corps in the league. Yet, San Francisco's pass-catchers are uniquely positioned in the 2025 offseason following the Samuel trade. Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, while many wonder if Jauan Jennings can repeat the success he had in 2024.