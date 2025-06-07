ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings fell to 1-8 following a 93-79 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. Dallas now holds the worst record in the entire WNBA, as they are the only one-win team in the league. The Wings' early-season struggles have led many fans to question head coach Chris Koclanes. Koclanes made an honest admission about his coaching performance while speaking to reporters following Friday night's contest.

“Poor,” Koclanes said of the coaching staff and his performance to begin the 2025 campaign. “Just trying to figure it out and it just seems like we can’t get everybody on the same page. I’m not going to make excuses. I won’t chalk it up to… It hurts when you don’t have a Paige (Bueckers) or a Ty (Harris) who are people who really bring organization on the offensive end. It challenges you in different ways… Myisha (Hines-Allen) has struggled here past couple days, haven’t been able to help her find a groove so that hasn’t helped either as someone who can facilitate from the post position.

“So now you’re asking DiJonai (Carrington) to play point guard and was great the last two games. Tonight she struggled. Just gotta stick with it. So it starts with me and it starts with our staff. I’m not gonna make excuses and I’m gonna continue to show up for them and continue to serve them and put them in positions. We will continue to fight and believe and we will turn the tide.”

Chris Koclanes figuring out how to coach the Dallas Wings

Koclanes is currently in his first season as a head coach in the WNBA. He most recently served as an assistant coach for UCLA women's basketball. Known for his defensive-minded approach to the game, Wings fans were hopeful that Dallas' defense would take a step forward in 2025.

That hasn't been the case through nine games, however.

The Wings are 11th in defensive rating. Dallas has been unable to find answers on either end of the floor in recent action, but defense has been a problem for most of the year.

Many of Koclanes' rotation and strategy decisions have been questioned by fans. Between criticism and losing, how is the Wings' new head coach handling the adversity?

Article Continues Below

How has Wings head coach Chris Koclanes dealt with the adversity early in his WNBA career as a head coach?#WingsUp pic.twitter.com/WmeurlKjmb — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Just leaning on my support system,” Koclanes told reporters after practice on Thursday. “Leaning on that GM… our coaching staff, and my mentors to just trust and stay the course, and continue to do the work. I need to show up consistent every single day, regardless of outcome for our players, and continue to exude belief and confidence in them. That's the only way this thing is gonna turn.”

Frustration may be beginning to brew as the Wings' slump continues. The good news is that Paige Bueckers could potentially return soon, as she has missed the past three games while in concussion protocol. Bueckers won't solve all of Dallas' concerns, though.

The team is still trying to develop chemistry, Arike Ogunbowale has struggled with her shooting for most of the season and many starters have failed to play up to expectations.

Bouncing back on Sunday will be a challenging feat as well as Dallas prepares to host the 8-0 Minnesota Lynx. Upsets are capable of happening, but the Lynx have momentum at the moment.

Tip-off is scheduled for 4 PM EST in Arlington, TX.