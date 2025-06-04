The San Francisco 49ers are entering a widely viewed OTAs period for 2025. Fans are wondering how healthy certain stars are. Notably running back Christian McCaffrey — as the 49ers star has worked through a right knee injury.

One insider dropped a “bouncy” update on “Run-CMC.” Which will likely draw the intrigue of the 49ers faithful.

Longtime 49ers insider David Lombardi of The SF Standard posted this new viewpoint of McCaffrey. Who's now nearing one whole week of OTAs action.

“Update: Christian McCaffrey looked fast and bouncy again,” Lombardi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Lombardi's words, however, deliver new intrigue amid one recent concern involving McCaffrey. Which took place during the 49ers' volunteer team workouts held in Santa Clara.

Did Christian McCaffrey re-injure himself during 49ers OTAs?

McCaffrey, again, is coming back from a rough knee injury that limited his 2024 production.

Fortunately he didn't reaggravate the ailment. However, McCaffrey is lacking the explosive fifth gear from his younger years.

That element brings forth an early concern for Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers. McCaffrey wore down defenses with his burst and second-gear speed throughout his NFL career. He also became revered in the Bay Area for displaying both during his illustrious run with the Stanford Cardinal.

There's one more concern surfacing on McCaffrey's side. Father time is entering his picture.

McCaffrey will turn 29 in three days. But the late 20s/early 30s have historically never been kind to RBs. Most show their wear and tear before hitting the milestone 30th birthday. While they may stretch their careers, franchises are left with bringing in someone younger as a fresher option.

McCaffrey has garnered lots of touches and yardage. Most fans and analysts will believe he's used up all his mileage. Shanahan likely will get forced to play Isaac Guerendo even more. The 2024 rookie compiled 420 yards with four touchdowns in taking over for McCaffrey. Guerendo himself even dealt with a scary injury toward the end of the season.

But Lombardi's update sounds promising. That the 49ers are witnessing the explosive and bouncy version of McCaffrey all over again. Now S.F. fans will hope that's the version they get for the 2025 season.