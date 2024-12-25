On Wednesday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the floor for a Christmas Day game against the rival Boston Celtics from the TD Garden. The game marked one of the few instances where the 76ers' big three trio of Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid would take the floor together, but things almost didn't work out that way.

Shortly before the game tipped off, the 76ers got a scare when Embiid slipped during pre game warmups and stayed down for a minute, appearing to tweak his ankle (per Josh Reynolds on X).

https://x.com/JoshReynolds24/status/1872039641450504648

Needless to say, 76ers fans on X were frightened after the injury close call.

One fan could not believe what they were reading.

“This has to be a joke man,” wrote the user.

Another user called for Embiid to step away from the game for good after this latest injury scare.

“He needs to honestly retire it's sad atp,” wrote the user.

While he does indeed have quite the storied injury history, it would appear highly unlikely at the current juncture that Embiid would consider something as drastic as retirement.

It was good to see the big man still able to suit up for the game against the Celtics despite the setback.

Still, the near injury was understandably nerve-wracking for 76ers fans who have seen many a season derailed by various ailments. The 76ers have stumbled out of the gates this year, currently sitting at 10-17, and injuries are a large part of the reason why, as Christmas marked just the sixth time that Embiid, Maxey, and George shared the floor together.

In any case, after the completion of the Christmas Day game vs the Celtics, the 76ers will next hit the floor on Saturday evening against the Utah Jazz on the road. That game is slated to tip off at 9:30 PM ET.