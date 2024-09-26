The family of Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula is growing. They are having a second child, a daughter, the Philadelphia 76ers superstar said during a visit to the United Nations General Assembly.

Embiid attended the assembly to discuss how the business of sports can benefit his home country of Africa. During his time as a guest at Semafor's The Next 3 Billion conference on Tuesday, Embiid was asked by host Max Tani about how he and other prominent African leaders, like Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, are planning to help uplift the next generation. In his answer, Embiid mentioned that he has a daughter on the way.

Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula are having a daughter

“The focus was really just talking about some of the issues that we have and how can we get better,” the 76ers superstar said. “What's the next step? What can we do to make sure that we reach that next level? The focus on youth, the focus on women, because women are extremely important. Since I've become a parent — I have a four-year-old son and I have a daughter on the way — you put so much more emphasis on what I have to do as a role model and as a leader.”

Embiid and de Paula's first child, a son named Arthur, was born in 2020. Embiid has said frequently that he loves being a father, choosing to play for Team USA in the Paris Olympics because his son was born in the States. Arthur embraced his dad when he received the NBA MVP award in 2023, bringing him to tears.

During his time at the U.N. assembly, Embiid also spoke at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit with Ujiri. The future is bright for sports in Africa,” Embiid wrote in an Instagram post about his visit to the assembly.