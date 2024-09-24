Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid always wears his pride for his home country of Cameroon on his sleeve. After heading back home last month to receive a special honor from the president, the big man is taking part in the United Nations General Assembly week to benefit the entire continent of Africa.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Embiid is attending the assembly in New York City with a “focus of how business of sports can transform Africa financially. He will speak at two events [on Tuesday], including Earthshot Prize hosted by Prince William.”

The Earthshot Prize's goal, according to its official website, is to “discover, spotlight and help grow innovative solutions that are working to repair and regenerate our planet.” It features 15 finalists and five winners — one for each “Earthshot,” or specific goals for restoring the environment — who receive funding for their solutions.

Haynes added that Bloomberg hosted “an intimate dinner” with Embiid, Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and other leaders from Africa on Monday night.

Joel Embiid visits United Nations General Assembly

Embiid played for Team USA in the Paris Olympics but didn’t rule out playing for his home country in the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. Although he made a good, understandable decision to play for his adopted country, the allure of representing Cameroon is impossible to ignore.

“It's been a good experience. It’s been a grind, being away from home and family for a few weeks. But the group of guys we have made it easy. Paris is a great city and the next one is LA. It might not be with Team USA, it might be with Cameroon,” Embiid said in August.

As one of the most prominent African athletes and Cameroonians in the world, Embiid has a massive platform and is putting it to great use. The U.N. General Assembly week concludes on Monday, September 30, the same day as 76ers media day. After spending time in New York, Embiid will travel with the Sixers to the Bahamas for training camp.