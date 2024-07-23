The Philadelphia 76ers have been the busiest team in the NBA this offseason, and they have shown no signs of slowing down yet. With Reggie Jackson set to get his contract bought out by the Charlotte Hornets, it sounds like he will end up signing with the Sixers once he hits the open market.

Jackson was sent to the Hornets from the Denver Nuggets in a wild six-team trade earlier this offseason. As a veteran guard, though, Jackson doesn't really fit Charlotte's timeline, so it always seemed like a possibility that he could be on the move again. Sure enough, that's what is expected to happen, as it looks like he will be joining the 76ers in the near future.

76ers add to their already deep backcourt with Reggie Jackson signing

Philly has been hard at work this offseason. While their two biggest moves involved signing Paul George and extending Tyrese Maxey, they have also gone out and added Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, and Cameron Payne, while re-signing KJ Martin, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Kyle Lowry. And now, they can add Jackson into the mix as another veteran who should contribute off the bench.

In his first full season with the Nuggets last season, Jackson played in all 82 games, primarily coming off the bench, and he put up some decent numbers along the way (10.2 PPG, 3.8 APG, 1.9 RPG, 43.1 FG%). Jackson is capable of running his team's second-unit offense, and he's a spark plug scorer who can hit shots from all three levels of the floor.

What Jackson's role with the Sixers will look like remains to be seen, because their depth chart is a bit crowded now. Maxey, Oubre, and George are all probably going to be starting, which means that Jackson will be splitting minutes with Lowry, Gordon, and Payne off the bench. Unfortunately, not all these guys are going to be able to get substantial minutes off the bench on a nightly basis.

These are good problems to have, though, and the Sixers are loading up their roster as much as possible in an effort to make a title run this upcoming season. Whether it will be enough remains to be seen, but it's clear that the addition of Jackson will shore up Philadelphia's backcourt even further, which is a good sign for their title prospects next year.