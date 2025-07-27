Houston Astros GM Dana Brown looked back on his Kyle Tucker trade to the Chicago Cubs recently, flexing to the media that it was a win/win for both teams. The Astros received infielder Isaac Paredes, outfielder Cam Smith, and right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski in exchange for Tucker, who made his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance in 2025 and is currently batting .274 with 18 home runs, and 58 RBIs.

Brown took a victory lap in stating the trade worked out for both the Astros and the Cubs, per USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.

“I said from Day 1 this will be a good trade for both sides,” Brown said. “We knew exactly what we were giving up, one of the top players in major league baseball, so we knew we had to get a pretty decent return back.

“We wanted to compete in the present and compete in the future. This trade really allowed us to that. Essentially, we got two everyday players, a starting pitcher, and 14 years of control for one year of control of Tucker. We thought it was a good deal all of the way around.”

With a .259 batting average, 19 home runs, and 50 RBIs, Paredes is on pace to having the most impressive season of his career since the Astros' Kyle Tucker trade. He made his second consecutive All-Star Game. With a 60-45 mark, the Astros lead the AL West division by 4.0 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

Joe Espada gushes over Cam Smith after Astros trade with Cubs

Astros Manager Joe Espada highlighted Cam Smith's performance in 2025 as a key contributor to his team's success. Espada gave Smith the “real deal” stamp of approval amid an impressive campaign for the 22-year-old outfielder.

“I remember digging into the Cubs roster with Dana,” Astros manager Joe Espada said, “and Cam was one of the first names that popped up. I’m looking at the video and I’m like, ‘This dude is the real deal.' He hadn’t played a ton in the minor leagues, but every clip you saw, you saw the athleticism.

“Then, you start making call, and you about the makeup of the kid. All of a sudden, you’re getting real excited about him.”

In his first season in the majors, Smith has a .260 batting average with seven home runs and 43 RBIs. Amid a bit of a slump of late, Smith's gone 1-for-10 in his last three outings. The Astros are on a three-game losing streak after a winless three-game series against the Athletics.