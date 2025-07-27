There is often an intersection between defiance and confidence. New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone might have found this overlap as it pertains to his belief in the team’s Postseason prospects.

While the Yankees are presently 6.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East, Boone is not concerned about losing the division. Instead the longtime skipper is focused on putting together a strong stretch that warrants a playoff spot.

“I don't look at it like that. Like we're going out and trying to win today whether we're however many back, up, down. We're trying to go win. So none of it matters if we don't play well. We gotta go play well for two months to give ourselves a chance to play in October. That's ultimately what our goals are. So I don't know what there's to worry about. It's like, ‘We gotta win,' Boone told Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

“We've dug ourselves in a little hole here, and we've got a couple months to still realize all our hopes and dreams.”

The Yankees have posted a 14-23 record since June 13. Only the Washington Nationals have been worse during this span. Defensive miscues, bullpen deficiencies, and other shortcomings have placed the team in a less than advantageous state.

Boone’s latest comments come following the announcement that right fielder Aaron Judge suffered a flexor strain in his right elbow, and will be forced to miss time.

“No acute injury to the UCL. Overall, that’s good news,” Boone told MLB.com. “With those first few days coming off the IL, it’s probably DH mode. Then he’ll start throwing … and, hopefully, get back to the outfield shortly thereafter.”

New York currently holds a Wild Card spot, but they will have to find ways to grind out wins in Judge’s absence. Boone’s confidence might be commendable, but his team will have to reward him for it.