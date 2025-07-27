The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a massive deal with offensive lineman Rashawn Slater. Slater is agreeing to a $114 million extension for four years, per ESPN. It will make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, Adam Schefter said.

The left tackle is getting $92 million guaranteed as part of the deal. Los Angeles and Slater had been in discussions, along with Slater's management, for quite some time about a possible extension.

Los Angeles is trying to keep a core group of players together, as the team hopes to climb to the top of the AFC. Slater was selected 13th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Slater played his college football at Northwestern. He had reported to Chargers training camp while a new deal was getting done.

Rashawn Slater has been excellent for the Chargers

Slater is an integral part of the team's offensive line. He has been a mainstay on that unit for the Chargers, and has given great protection to the Chargers quarterbacks.

“The 26-year-old proved a perfect fit for the system installed under head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, an unmovable piece anchoring the left side of the line no matter the play call. Sporting remarkable strength and balance, Slater finished the 2024 season graded second overall (91.1) among tackles by PFF, third in pass blocking (90.4) and fifth in run blocking (82.8),” Bobby Kownack wrote for NFL.com.

Slater is a two-time Pro Bowler, who was last given that honor in 2024. He was Second-team All-Pro in his rookie season, back in 2021. He has overcome a biceps injury which slowed him down during the 2022 campaign.

Los Angeles made the AFC Playoffs in 2024, before losing to the Houston Texans. That was coach Jim Harbaugh's first season with the team. Chargers fans hope that the team can do even better this season, with Slater helping to anchor the line.

Training camp continues for the Chargers on Monday.