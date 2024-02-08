76ers star Tyrese Maxey will participate in the 2024 NBA All-Star skills challenge.

Contrary to previous reporting, Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey will not be participating in the 3-point contest at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. Instead, he will take part in the skills challenge in the first year he was named to the All-Star team.

It was originally reported that Maxey would partake in the three-point contest, though it was never made official. The 76ers star said that participating “would be great” and that “if it happens, it happens.” He said he tried shooting threes off the rack and also pointed to the irony of how he slid to Philadelphia in the draft was partly because talent evaluators weren’t confident in his ability to shoot.

Now, the NBA has made it official that Maxey will instead be one of nine players in the skills challenge. He becomes the fourth player in 76ers history to compete in the competition, following 2017-18 Joel Embiid, 2013-14 Michael Carter-Williams and 2012-13 Jrue Holiday, and the first to be a part of the new format.

Maxey will team up with All-Stars Trae Young and Scottie Barnes and compete against a trio of top overall draft picks (Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero and Anthony Edwards) and a trio of the team hosting All-Star Weekend, the Indiana Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner).

The 2024 Kia Skills Challenge participants and teams ⬇️#KiaSkills pic.twitter.com/ziYfTyAhG2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 8, 2024

Two years ago, Maxey and Barnes teamed up for the Rising Stars Clutch Challenge but embarrassed themselves by failing to make easy shots. Now, they will have the chance to redeem themselves.

The participants in the 3-point contest are Young, Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson, Lauri Markkanen, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley.