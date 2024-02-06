The Philadelphia star will be joining a loaded NBA 3-Point Contest.

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Tyrese Maxey will compete in the 3-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, according to TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes:

“Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey will compete in the 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport”

It's shaping up to be a loaded event that the 76ers star is participating in. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard will be back to defend his 2023 crown. He'll be joined Lillard's Bucks teammate Malik Beasley, New York Knicks first-time All-Star Jalen Brunson, Indiana Pacers first-time All-Star starter Tyrese Haliburton, and Utah Jazz standout Lauri Markkanen.

With the 76ers' Maxey being added to the festivities, that means that six players have already committed to joining the 3-Point Contest. So that leaves room for two more participants in the storied event. There are plenty of worthy candidates; Stephen Curry always has a seat on the table should he choose to compete, Trae Young might want to make a statement after he missed the All-Star roster entirely, while Buddy Hield could choose to join yet again as he tries to dazzle the crowd in Indianapolis.

Last week, Maxey was named an NBA All-Star for the first time. He immediately proved why he deserved to be at the event with a dominant 51-point outing against Markkanen and the Jazz. Maxey was in charge all night long on an efficient 17-27 shooting night and 10-11 from the charity stripe to lead the way for the 76ers in a huge 127-124 victory on the road.